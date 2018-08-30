Herberger's holding final sales in La Crosse

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A long time La Crosse store is wrapping up their going out of business sale.

Valley View Mall management tells News 8 that Herberger's will most likely close by the end of Thursday.

The department store chain announced they would close all locations nationwide in April.

Only store fixtures are being sold Thursday.

The store may be open Friday, if needed.