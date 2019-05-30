Hemp proposal draws opposition from law enforcement
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A bipartisan proposal designed to help Wisconsin's fledgling hemp industry as it enters its second year faces opposition from law enforcement agencies concerned with a provision allowing drivers to have trace amounts of THC in their blood.
The bill is up for a state Senate committee hearing Thursday.
It is broadly designed to help farmers, hemp processors, retailers and consumers as the industry in Wisconsin explodes.
But Wisconsin sheriffs, chiefs of police and district attorneys oppose one provision. It would prevent someone who has consumed a product made with trace amounts of THC like cannabidiol, or CBD, from being charged with operating while intoxicated.
Wisconsin is one of 12 states with a zero tolerance THC law.
Wisconsin legalized the growing of hemp last year.
