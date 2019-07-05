Helicopter rides available at Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A birds-eye view of Riverfest is available all weekend for fest-goers.

Helicopter rides are available high above downtown La Crosse.

The flights, which take off from the Oktoberfest grounds, were approved earlier this year.

Riders can select a flight of 2.5, 5 or 10 miles.

Some trips travel above not only Riverfest, but along the Mississippi River as well.

The new perspective on our area is proving popular with visitors.

"Not too many people just get to go out and get on a helicopter, so with us providing our service, it gets people out to see their community, which is what they like to see their community from a different perspective," said Micah Schmunk with Lake Superior Helicopter.

Helicopter rides are available through Saturday.



