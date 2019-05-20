Helicopter rides approved for Riverfest for 2019

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new way to experience Riverfest is coming for 2019's festivities.

A helicopter landing space at the Oktoberfest grounds was approved at the La Crosse Board of Public Works meeting Monday morning.

The landing space will allow for passenger helicopter rides above La Crosse's Riverside Park.

Exact details of the flights are not yet available.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says the change provides an exciting option for Riverfest.

"It will be a neat addition to Riverfest this year for folks so I'm sure they'll see how that goes and if that goes well, we will look forward to that in the future," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

The annual festival runs July 3rd to 6th.



