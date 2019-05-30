Heavy traffic expected as WIAA State Track and Field tournament gets underway
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The WIAA State Track and Field tournament gets underway Friday morning.
Thousands of fans from around Wisconsin are traveling to UW-La Crosse's Veteran's Memorial Stadium.
The annual tournament was first hosted in La Crosse in 1990.
All those fans means a lot of extra drivers and pedestrians.
Drivers are reminded to be pay extra attention throughout town to make sure the weekend goes smoothly.
"There is going to be a lot of congestion coming from I-90, down Highway 16, all the way to the University. La Crosse Street is going to be busy, and if you don't have a lot of business around the campus outside of the track meet, we advise just to kind of stay away," said UW-La Crosse Police detective Chris Schuster.
Opening ceremonies for the state track meet begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Blind Volleyball tournament helps set up people with special needs for success
- News 8 Meteorologist Michelle Poedel welcomes second child
- Old-fashioned Striped Schoolhouse on solid ground thanks to years of hard work
- Fred Funk Boat Landing is open again and better than ever
- Lueth Park in La Crosse gets new look thanks to local artists
Latest News
- News 8 Meteorologist Michelle Poedel welcomes second child
- Police Department warns drivers not to pass stopped school buses
- Bridge on state, national registers of historic places vandalized
- Blind Volleyball tournament helps set up people with special needs for success
- Man involved in shootout with La Crosse Police officer charged with Attempted Homicide
- PRiDE in the Park celebrates diversity in La Crosse
- UW-La Crosse defense holds on in overtime in home opener
- Viterbo finishes 3-1 after day two of Holiday Inn Express Tournament
- Cephus rejoices after scoring twice in No. 17 Wisconsin rout
- Winona State impresses with 37-20 win over Wayne State