Heavy traffic expected as WIAA State Track and Field tournament gets underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The WIAA State Track and Field tournament gets underway Friday morning.

Thousands of fans from around Wisconsin are traveling to UW-La Crosse's Veteran's Memorial Stadium.

The annual tournament was first hosted in La Crosse in 1990.

All those fans means a lot of extra drivers and pedestrians.

Drivers are reminded to be pay extra attention throughout town to make sure the weekend goes smoothly.

"There is going to be a lot of congestion coming from I-90, down Highway 16, all the way to the University. La Crosse Street is going to be busy, and if you don't have a lot of business around the campus outside of the track meet, we advise just to kind of stay away," said UW-La Crosse Police detective Chris Schuster.

Opening ceremonies for the state track meet begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.



