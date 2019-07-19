Heavy rains overnight lead to flooding
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Multiple roads are closed across the area Friday morning because of heavy rains and flooding overnight.
Vernon County Emergecy Management made the following post on facebook:
"Be very careful if you need to travel this morning. There are numerous roads under water. Highway 14 in Coon Valley is CLOSED for now along with State highway 162 from Highway 14 all the way to Stoddard. Highway crews are out working to close roads and clean up debris that is on the roads."
Here is the list of road closures from the Vernon County as of 6:55 a.m.
Also, a power outage means the Dahl Family YMCA is closed Friday.
Stay with WKBT for updates on storm damage and flooding.
