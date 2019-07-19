Heavy rains overnight lead to flooding

Storm from July 18-19, 2019 Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Coon Valley -- Sophie [ + - ] Melanie [ + - ] Tracey her pools were empty before the storm [ + - ] Vannessa [ + - ] Sophie in Coon Valley [ + - ] Sheila this morning in Winona [ + - ] Peggy on St. Joe's Ridge [ + - ] Sara with this morning's sunrise [ + - ] Melinda [ + - ] Mike and Tina on French Island [ + - ] Melanie on the Prairie [ + - ] Melanie [ + - ] Mandie at Gundersen in Onalaska [ + - ] Lisa this morning from Sparta [ + - ] Kayla [ + - ] Lisa from Sparta [ + - ] Kaye in Sparta [ + - ] Kathy [ + - ] Kathy [ + - ] Josh [ + - ] Jennifer with her parents home flooded in Avalanche near Kickapoo River [ + - ] Jenna in Winona [ + - ] Gwen in La Crosse [ + - ] Coon Valley Pam Kolve Haller [ + - ] Anna [ + - ] Cory [ + - ] Ashley this morning [ + - ] Angi with 7 inches in Westby [ + - ] Anna [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. La Crosse -- Mark [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Norwalk -- Nicky [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Coon Valley -- Pam [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Coon Valley -- Pam [ + - ]

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Multiple roads are closed across the area Friday morning because of heavy rains and flooding overnight.

Vernon County Emergecy Management made the following post on facebook:

"Be very careful if you need to travel this morning. There are numerous roads under water. Highway 14 in Coon Valley is CLOSED for now along with State highway 162 from Highway 14 all the way to Stoddard. Highway crews are out working to close roads and clean up debris that is on the roads."

Here is the list of road closures from the Vernon County as of 6:55 a.m.

Also, a power outage means the Dahl Family YMCA is closed Friday.

Stay with WKBT for updates on storm damage and flooding.

