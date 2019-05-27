Healthcare workers have food safety tips for grilling season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Before firing up your grill, Megan Meller, an infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, said to make sure your meats don't sit at room temperature.

Meller recommends thawing meat overnight in the fridge and keeping it in the fridge until you're ready to cook.

Meller said to wash vegetables well, including scrubbing ones with hard surfaces and thoroughly rinsing lettuce, but don't wash your meats.

"That's a really easy way to also contaminate the rest of your kitchen and contaminate your hands. A lot of federal organizations like the CDC and the FDA have really gone against that, advising to cook straight from the package," said Meller.

Meller also suggests keeping foods like potato salads and pasta salads chilled on ice and covered to avoid getting sick.

