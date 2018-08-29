Health officials warn about mold during flood clean-up
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - As people begin to clean up the after math of flood waters, local health experts at Mayo Clinic Health System are warning people about mold.
Mold grows in wet conditions and can cause breathing problems. Health experts said to be mindful of what to keep and throw away.
They said to get rid of anything that comes in contact with water. They also say to throw out any food that isn't sealed completely.
Health experts said it’s good to get everything out of buildings and moved to a dry location if possible.
"Basically if anything is contaminated, use things like bleach solution,” said Dr. Kayla Heidinger, family medicine resident at Mayo Clinic Health System. “A table spoon of bleach and a gallon of water would be good disinfecting solution. Keeping things contained the best you can."
Officials said to keep an eye out for mold growth when cleaning in wet conditions.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Ontario residents: "Flooding is worse than previous years"
- Coon Valley residents say flooding unlike they've ever seen
- Area road closures due to flooding
- The 'story' behind the deer photo
- Several shelters set-up for flood victims
- Flooding hampering Xcel Energy restoration efforts in Vernon, Monroe counties
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28
- Flood conditions improve in Monroe County
- Health officials warn about mold during flood clean-up
- Prairie Spring Science Center set to open on UW-La Crosse campus