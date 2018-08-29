Health officials warn about mold during flood clean-up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - As people begin to clean up the after math of flood waters, local health experts at Mayo Clinic Health System are warning people about mold.

Mold grows in wet conditions and can cause breathing problems. Health experts said to be mindful of what to keep and throw away.

They said to get rid of anything that comes in contact with water. They also say to throw out any food that isn't sealed completely.

Health experts said it’s good to get everything out of buildings and moved to a dry location if possible.

"Basically if anything is contaminated, use things like bleach solution,” said Dr. Kayla Heidinger, family medicine resident at Mayo Clinic Health System. “A table spoon of bleach and a gallon of water would be good disinfecting solution. Keeping things contained the best you can."

Officials said to keep an eye out for mold growth when cleaning in wet conditions.