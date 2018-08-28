Health experts recommend college students get meningitis B vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - As college students move back into their dorms, health experts are recommending students get vaccinated for Meningitis B. The disease is rare, but it's dangerous because it attacks parts of the brain and spinal cord.

Experts said the disease can spread from close human contact and can be deadly if not treated.

Some schools require vaccinations for other forms of meningitis but not for Meningitis B.

"It is because of the close contacts with all of the dorms and close living quarters which is why it is so important for this population to. However Meningitis B is not covered within that vaccine,” said Megan Meller, infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System. It's a separate vaccine. There's some more discussion going on as to whether Meningitis B vaccination should also be required."

Health officials at Gundersen Health System said some of the symptoms of Meningitis B are an extreme headache, intense nausea or fatigue.