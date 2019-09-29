Hazardous Materials Training gets emergency responders ready for disasters
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Winona County Emergency Management hosted a Hazardous Materials Training session at Lions Park on Saturday.
Several area first responder groups practiced using a containment boom on the Mississippi river.
Boat crews used the device to simulate containing an oil spill during the training, which was made possible by a grant from the state.
Emergency Management's director, Ben Klinger, said even though they've only used the boom once so far this year it's important to prepare for emergencies.
"Today is a good day to practice because the current is pretty high, the water's high. You face current, river traffic, debris and stuff in the river; whatever they're trying to contain could be the hazard," said Klinger.
The training session will be followed a full-scale drill that will happen in Dresbach on October 12th.
