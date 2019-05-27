Having a variety of foods at a graduation party can benefit your guests' health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Halley Molstad, a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, said serving a variety of foods at graduation parties can help guests with food allergies or health conditions to enjoy a meal.

Molstad also said that when you’re at a party, try to balance your diet with fruits and vegetables.

Molstad also recommends watching your appetite if you are heading to multiple parties.

"Pay attention to your hunger and fullness. If you're not hungry, don't feel obliged to eat at every single party you go to, and then check-in with how full you’re getting over the course of your time spent at the party," said Molstad.

Although dietitians want you to eat healthy, Molstad said having some treats won't make or break your health.

