Hamilton teaches students by growing some food for thought

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Thanks to a $5,000 donation from Bimbo Bakeries, Hamilton Early Learning Center in La Crosse has a new edible garden at its main entrance.

Clare Tumilowicz, the senior plant finance officer at Bimbo Bakeries, said around 15 volunteers helped complete the project. She said the volunteers were mostly Bimbo Bakeries employees and their family members.

The garden will provide hands-on learning experiences for students.

"The benefit of having an edible food garden is not only [do] people get to come and eat from it, but when kids see food growing and see where it comes from they are so much more likely to come and take of that fruit," Tumilowicz

The garden also connects to a food pantry and will add another source of accessible food for the neighborhood.

