Habitat ReStore's new location opens for business in Winona

WINONA, Min. (WKBT) - A grand opening was held on Saturday for Habitat ReStore’s new location on the corner of Harvester Ave. and 3rd St., near the Aquatic Center.

There was a prayer, a ribbon-cutting and a visit from Miss Winona.

Habitat ReStore locations sell gently used and new building materials and furniture.

The community helped habitat pay more than $1 million for the new location, and habitat officials said the bigger space will pay off.

"With this much space and this kind of product that people have donated to us we should be able to double our mission delivery," said Amanda Hedlund, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity in the Winona-Fillmore area.

Hedlund said they have $150,000 dollars left to pay off, and then every dollar they make will go to home building and repair projects in the community.

