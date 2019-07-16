Habitat for Humanity ReStore Grand Opening

WINONA, Minn. - Habitat for Humanity is opening a brand new ReStore in Winona on Saturday, July 20.

Winona-Fillmore Counties invite the public to attend the grand opening of the ReStore from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new facility, 900 West 3rd Street in Winona. The ReStore shelves will be stocked with fresh inventory including plumbing, lighting, tools, and garden supplies and the sales floor will display furniture and appliances.

The Winona ReStore first opened in 2003. Their mission is to raise funds for the local Habitat for Humanity by selling new and gently used building materials and furniture from manufacturers, stores, contractors, and individuals. The ReStore helps keep reusable material out of landfills and also provides local residents with affordable home-improvment materials and furniture.

Above all, the Habitat ReStore seeks to live out the belief that everyone should have a decent place to live.

The ReStore is currently accepting donations Wednesdays through Saturdays at 900 West 3rd Street but will not be opening its doors for shopping until Saturday, July 20.

