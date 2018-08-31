Habitat for Humanity La Crosse names campaign co-chairs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area All Hands In Campaign announces co-chairs of their $1.6 million capital campaign.

Brad Sturm, Board Chair of Coulee Bank and Rev. Kent Johnson, Pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran church are the co-chairs for the campaign and will assist the nonprofit in reaching the $1.6 million goal.

The campaign goals are to help hard working, low-income families by increasing annual home construction to six per year, enhancing the Critical Repair and ReStore Programs and serving more families by paying off its mortgage, Executive Director Kahya Fox said.

According to Fox, Habitat provides an affordable, zero-interest mortgage for a safe, stable home. Habitat Homes are NOT FREE. Partner families pay full property taxes, insurance and closing costs.

Rev. Kent Johnson’s work with Habitat for Humanity has spanned 30 years, including serving on the La Crosse Area Habitat board from 2000-2003 and raising money for the Habitat affiliate by participating in the annual Hab500 bike ride five times, including the inaugural ride in 1993. Prior to moving to La Crosse, he served on the Greeley (CO) Habitat for Humanity board from 1996-1999. He and his wife, Dr. Lee Johnson, have three grown children.

Pastor Kent explains his commitment to the organization and his desire to help to reach more of the 100 qualified families on the waiting list for a safe and stable home. “Habitat for Humanity is one of the best programs I know for breaking the cycle of poverty by making the dream of home ownership a reality for hard working people in our community. It is a joy to support the ecumenical Christian community in partnering with families in need to build and purchase a home they otherwise could not afford,” says Johnson.

Recently retired CEO of Coulee Bank, Sturm has served and chaired numerous local non-profit boards as well as received several awards for his role leading and supporting organizations. He is a big believer in group dynamics and the amount that can be accomplished for the good of communities when working together with clear objections for a worthwhile cause. Sturm and his wife of over 40 years, Lynn, have two grown children and three grandchildren.

“I am honored to be co-chair of the Habitat for Humanity capital campaign, with Pastor Kent. I know the success of this campaign will be a direct reflection of the generous culture of giving that is the 7 Rivers region,” explains Sturm. Winston Churchill said, ‘We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.’ Sturm continues, “All those who help or contribute to this campaign understand the importance of giving. Habitat is one of those programs where you can see the direct results of your generosity, not only in the physical completed home, but in how you have impact the lives of a local family who are offered a hand up.”

For more information or for questions about joining this campaign, please contact Jenny Sanders, at 608-785-2373, ext. 104.