Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for Veteran Build Home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is accepting homeowner applications for its first ever veteran home built by veterans.

Construction of the Veteran Build Home on Hood Street will begin this fall.

Habitat is encouraging area veterans and their families to apply by downloading an application here. Applications are due by Friday, September 6 at 5 p.m.

"Habitat for Heroes" is a new initiative with two main goals. The first goal is to encourage interaction, skill development, and support for veterans through volunteerism. Since the program's launch on Veterans Day 2017, over 75 veterans have provided over 400 volunteer hours building Habitat homes.

Habitat for Heroes is now moving forward with their second goal, a home built for a veteran by veterans. "Veteran housing is an important issue in our community," says Executive Director, Kahya Fox. "We want to be able to provide homeownership as an option for veterans and their families. They have given so much. It's time we gave back."

Completing an application is the first step to become a Habitat homeowner. The individual or family chosen by Habitat will partner with them to build a new home in the City of La Crosse. Habitat Homes are built with donated money, materials, and labor; then sold from Habitat for Humanity to the partner family through a zero-interest mortgage when the building process is complete.

