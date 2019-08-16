Habitat for Heroes provide housing for a veteran in La Crosse

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Military veterans are continuing to give back to the community.

Veterans will soon start constructing the first Veteran Build Home for Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.

The single-family home will be built on La Crosse's south side.

When completed, it will be home to a veteran.

The build is part of the organization's Habitat for Heroes initiative.

The effort is focused on a addressing a need for veterans throughout our area and country.

"Housing for veterans is an issue, we've seen it in the papers, we've seen it on the news, and so we at Habitat believe that they've given us so much, it's time we give back to them and start addressing some of these housing issues by allowing veterans the opportunity to achieve home ownership," said Kahya Fox, executive director of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.

Any veteran who is interested can download the application on the Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area's website.

Applications are due by September 6th.

