Gundersen, Marshfield Clinic discuss possible merger

Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System are discussing a possible merger.

The two organizations will spend the coming months working on details that could create a health system of more than 2000 clinicians and more than 19,000 total employees, according to a release from Gundersen Health System.

"We realize the success of our journey to provide high-quality, outstanding experience, and affordable care to enrich lives and enhance the health of the communities we serve relies on working with many partners in a variety of ways," says Scott Rathgaber, MD, chief executive officer, Gundersen Health System. "This opportunity to unite promises the potential to magnify our impact and bring our care model to even more communities by leveraging the strengths of two mission-driven systems with more than a century of commitment to rural healthcare."

Susan Turney, MD, CEO, Marshfield Clinic Health System

"Over the last few years, we have worked relentlessly to position ourselves for the future and create a better framework for serving our patients and communities," says Susan Turney, MD, chief executive officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System. "While at the same time, the disruption in the industry and competitive nature of healthcare has made it vital we construct a dynamic and strong integrated health system. This merger would give us an opportunity to combine the unique strengths of our systems to become the preeminent rural healthcare organization in the country."

If they were to merge, Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System would have more than 19,000 employees, 13 hospitals and more than 100 clinics, which includes medical clinics, eye centers, dental centers, urgent care locations and pharmacies.

Here is the Gundersen and Marshfield coverage map.

Gundersen and Marshfield coverage map



