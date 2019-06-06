Gundersen Health System hosts farmers market at South Side Neighborhood Center in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Another farmers market is now open in La Crosse.

Gundersen Health System is once again running a market at the South Side Neighborhood Center.

The market includes local food producers offering vegetables, eggs, honey and crafts.

Gundersen says the market is a great opportunity to bring fresh produce into the Powell-Page-Hamilton neighborhood, where access to healthy foods is a challenge.

The market also provides people with more than just healthy food.

"Meeting the farmers, getting to know everyone that is coming through and getting to learn more about what produce they have and how to use it," said Anna Dix, Gundersen Health System wellness education assistant.

The Farmers Market is open Thursdays from three to six p.m. through August.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.