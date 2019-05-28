Gundersen Global Partners' Ethiopia looking for volunteers

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Gundersen Health System's Global Partners program is looking for volunteers interested in helping with the expansion of their partnerships in Ethiopia.

Global Partners is looking for volunteers interested in making at least two trips over the next several years to help get the new partnerships started. The program plans to send a pilot volunteer team to Dilla, Ethiopia this fall.

Healthcare providers, nurses and support staff in the following specialty areas are needed:

• Biomedical engineers and maintenance of medical equipment

• NICU Care

• Emergency Medicine and Critical Care

• Laboratory, microbiology and pathology

• Internal medicine and tropical disease

• General surgery, anesthesiology

• Ophthalmology

• Pharmacy

• Psychiatry, behavioral health

The new partnerships are with Dilla University and Dilla University Referral Hospital. Dr. Ezana Ayele, president of Dilla University Referral Hospital, explained the impact of the new partnership, "Dilla University Referral Hospital is providing for care for a population of nearly six million, and it's the only site of practice for nearly 1,200 health sciences students. This planned partnership with Gundersen Global Partners will enable us to reach our goal of providing quality of care and health education, and further development of our staff's professional competency."

Liz Arnold, director of Global Partners said, "We are optimistic that this opportunity aligns well with Global Partners' focus on sustainability, as we will be able to do a lot more teaching and training of students and health professionals within this setting – as well as continue direct services like we did at Project Mercy (also in Ethiopia)."

More information on volunteering can be found by calling Global Partners at 608-775-9883 or by emailing globalpartners@gundersenhealth.org.

