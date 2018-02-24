Gun expert explains uses, misconceptions about AR-15s

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The suspected shooter at a Florida High School is accused of using an AR-15, killing 17 people and injuring many others. Since the gun was first developed in the 1950's, it has gained popularity among gun owners but also widespread attention for its use in mass shooting events.

One local gun educator spoke to News 8 about why he uses this type of gun.

"I'm a professor. And I'm also a firearms instructor," said Dennis Fater.

Commonly referred to as 'Professor Gun,' Fater teaches a variety of firearm courses.

"The classes I run, the primary focus at all times is safety," Fater said.

As he showed off his collection, he was careful to point out proper firearm etiquette.

"Firearms, if mishandled, can be dangerous like any other object," he said.

Which is why he showed us the circumstances for which he uses his collection of AR-15s for. He says there's a lot of misinformation about this type of gun.

"People think that stands for assault rifle," Fater said. "The term assault rifle means nothing."

The AR-15 is a semi-automatic, meaning you have to pull the trigger every time you want to shoot a round. Fater prefers to use this type of firearm for hunting deer.

"I just like that firearm. I like the system. I'm very familiar with it and I'm very accurate with it," he said.

He admits that many people, when they first see it, perceive it a certain way. But all of these guns have the same mechanisms and shoot off one round at a time. They just look different.

"People don't have that visceral reaction typically because it just looks like what they're used to seeing with rifles," Fater said.

Take away some of the parts and the main difference is the capacity and the caliber is different too.

"The caliber of the bullet is .308. So it's about a third of an inch in diameter," he said.

This rifle fires off a much larger cartridge.

"The exit wound on the deer is typically maybe a half inch," he said.

By talking about the gun's intended use and what it does, he hopes to clarify just some of the many misconceptions around the AR-15.

