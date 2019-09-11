Guilty plea for Tomah man initially charged with reckless homicide
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - A guilty plea is entered for a Tomah man who was facing a reckless homicide charge in the death of his three month-old son.
30-year-old Troy Tralmer pled guilty to a felony charge of neglecting a child.
The first degree reckless homicide charge was dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.
In 2015, initial reports showed the child sustained a skull fracture, along with other injuries.
Sentencing is scheduled for December.
