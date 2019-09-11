Guest speaker at League of Women Voters event gives update on Equal Rights Act
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It's been nearly 100 years since women were given the right to vote, but many are still fighting for gender equality.
There's a new push to get the Equal Rights Amendment part of the U.S. Constitution.
Janette Dean was the featured speaker at Tuesday's League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area luncheon.
The Caledonia, Minnesota resident recently led a three-state effort which resulted in the ratification of the ERA in Nevada in 2017. That sparked a national campaign to get other states to follow suit.
Now they're waiting for one more state to ratify and for congress to lift a deadline.
"Congress needs to act again because equality of rights for all sexes, men, women, and any gender is very important and we deserve those rights," said Dean.
38 states are needed to ratify the measure for it to become an official constitutional amendment.
Some who are opposed to the ERA say it doesn't put women in the constitution, it puts sex in the constitution without defining what that is.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- ALERT DAYS - Rounds Of Heavy Rain Could Lead To Flooding Concerns
- EF1 tornado touched down in Winona cemetery
- Viterbo V-Hawk women's volleyball team forfeits 34 games from 2018 season
- Jackson Co. man arrested, accused of causing infant daughter's death
- Democrat introduces bills to pump more money into CWD fight
- GM recalls nearly 3.8M pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues
- Christian Yelich suffers fractured kneecap, will miss remainder of season
- Wisconsin man arrested for involvement in 'empire of illegal drugs,' police say
- UnitedHealth Group hosting statewide virtual job fair
- Festival Foods on Copeland Ave. in La Crosse cutting hours