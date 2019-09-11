Guest speaker at League of Women Voters event gives update on Equal Rights Act

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It's been nearly 100 years since women were given the right to vote, but many are still fighting for gender equality.

There's a new push to get the Equal Rights Amendment part of the U.S. Constitution.

Janette Dean was the featured speaker at Tuesday's League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area luncheon.

The Caledonia, Minnesota resident recently led a three-state effort which resulted in the ratification of the ERA in Nevada in 2017. That sparked a national campaign to get other states to follow suit.

Now they're waiting for one more state to ratify and for congress to lift a deadline.

"Congress needs to act again because equality of rights for all sexes, men, women, and any gender is very important and we deserve those rights," said Dean.

38 states are needed to ratify the measure for it to become an official constitutional amendment.

Some who are opposed to the ERA say it doesn't put women in the constitution, it puts sex in the constitution without defining what that is.

