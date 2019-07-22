Group of tubers rescued on Black River

TOWN OF IRVING, Wis. (WKBT) - A group of tubers had to be rescued Friday on the Black River in Jackson County.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 12:35 p.m. that the tubers had been swept away by the current and were stranded on the river.

The incident happened between Irving Boat Landing and Lost Falls Campground in the town of Irving.

A man who had heard the emergency radio traffic got on scene before first responders and was able to use his boat to pull the first person from the river without help.

First responders then helped the good samaritan in rescuing the other two people who remained stranded on the river.

No one was injured.

The sheriff's department says the tubers were a family from out of state.

They remind everyone to use caution while using the river for recreation as conditions are unpredictable and always changing.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept., Black River Falls Fire/EMS, and Melrose Fire all responded.

