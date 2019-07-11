Group of Dubuque women make, distribute greeting cards
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Spot a homemade card on someone's fridge or coffee table in Dubuque? It most likely came from a local group of about a half-dozen women who meet weekly to make the cards.
The group, Cards from America's Heartland, makes about 70 cards a month out of brightly colored papers, ribbon, twine and other items. The Telegraph Herald says the cards are distributed to area assisted-living facilities, the homebound, those overcoming medical challenges and others.
Janet Walker founded the group in 2004 to make cards for local soldiers deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. At its height, it was making and sending 250 cards a month.
The soldiers eventually returned, but the group continues to make cards, including birthday cards. It has also made cards for area police, fire and sheriff's departments.
