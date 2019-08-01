Groundbreaking held for Great River Residences in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Construction is underway for three new residential buildings in Onalaska.
Groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Great River Residences.
When completed, the three buildings will house 102 units.
The new buildings are going up in downtown Onalaska near the Great River Landing.
To help with construction, the project will get a $250,000 boost from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
City leaders say the addition will help grow the downtown.
"Really looking for a place to live, work and play. So if people wish to live here, they can enjoy our natural resources, enjoy our restaurants and businesses downtown here and also I think support the businesses here or open up their own businesses down here," said Reic Rindfleisch, Onalaska city administrator.
The space will also include a commercial building, which developers envision housing a restaurant or coffee shop.
