Greenhouse Spa opens at former Buzz's Bikes location
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Greenhouse Holistic Salon opened for business today at the storefront that used to be Buzz's Bikes.
The building, originally built in 1887 was fully renovated through the community development block grant.
Greenhouse Holistic Salon offers haircare and beauty products that are chemical-free.
Greenhouse's co-founder says that renovating the building was no easy feat.
"When I looked at it, it was in complete shambles, but I saw the potential right away and I knew that I wanted to be apart of saving it and the construction and the team that I worked with was amazing on helping me accomplish my dreams in this historic building," said co-founder Emilene Heiderscheit.
The building was initially designed to be both a bank and Masonic temple.
