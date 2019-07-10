Green Island Ice Arena in desperate need of repairs

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A local ice arena is in desperate need of repairs, and now the City of La Crosse is working to keep the facility open.

Green Island Ice Arena is home to the Coulee Region Chill and many other area hockey, curling and figure skating programs.

Repairs to roofing, ventilation, and the chilling and dehumidifying system could put a big price tag on the potential of keeping the facility open past 2020.

The City of La Crosse already owns the facility, but the Parks and Rec department says taking over operations will make the process of repairs easier.

"We're going to have the consultant in this week already," said Director of La Crosse City Parks, Recreation, & Forestry, Jay Odegaard. "We're really hoping by the end of the summer here, so around labor day, that we're able to kind of have a plan laid out and really make some determinations on how we're going to move forward."

Plans to repair the facility will go along with the new tennis facility that's planned to be adjacent to Green Island Ice Arena.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.