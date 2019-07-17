Great Rivers United Way prepares for campaign with 'Day of Caring'

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Great Rivers United Way provides a lot for the community... but they can't do it all on their own.

To kick off their upcoming campaign, United Way showed their appreciation for local organizations that help with fundraising.

More than 160 volunteers from United Way partner companies visited different sites and completed projects around the community on Wednesday, giving back to agencies of Great Rivers United Way.

The non-profit calls this their "Day of Caring", where volunteers help out by landscaping, to cleaning, and even community interaction.

"Today you're going to see a lot of people from the community taking time our of their busy, hectic schedules to go out, have fun, volunteer in the 100 degree heat, and do something where service comes above self," said Co-Chair of the Great Rivers United Way 2019 Campaign, Matt Boshcka.

This year, 165 volunteers logged nearly 500 hours of volunteer time around the community. The State of Wisconsin's estimated value of volunteer time is $25.12 an hour. That puts Day of Caring's financial impact at $12,434.

One of the highest volunteering needs on Wednesday turned out to be packaging diapers at The Parenting Place in La Crosse.

Jodi Widuch, Executive Director of The Parenting Place in La Crosse said, "We have a diaper bank, which means anybody in the community who needs clean diapers can come to us and get free diapers. We have a hard time getting to the packaging so it's incredibly helpful for us."

The community-wide Great Rivers United Way 2019 Campaign kicks off later in the fall, on September 11.

