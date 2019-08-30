Great Rivers United Way awards grant to local non-profit youth program

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WKBT). - A local non-profit is getting some help to improve the health and well-being of our youth.

PATCH received a $1,000 Venture Grant from Great Rivers United Way today. Money from the grant is going towards the program's Teen Educators as a reward for their time and effort.

"Patch Coulee Region" is a youth-driven program that teaches teens how to get help from health professionals, and take control of their own health.

Patch stands for Providers and teens communicating for health.

People involved with the program hope it well help turn kids into informed adults. "If we can help address mental health issues, reproductive health issues, nutrition and diet, body image--all of these things that teens struggle with.in high school--we can sort of help them transition to a healthy adult life," PATCH Site Coordinator, Angela Gelatt, said.

More information about PATCH can be found at their website.

