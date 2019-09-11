Great Rivers United Way annual campaign kicks off in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - You have the chance to help a local non-profit, so it can help others.

Great Rivers United Way kicked off its annual campaign at a breakfast this morning.

The event celebrates the completion of the 'pacesetter' campaigns held at 14 local business.

This year's pacesetter campaign raised 752-thousand dollars so far.

Money raised supports education, health and financial stability programs through the area.

While some money has been raised, now everyone in the community can help make an impact.

"No one organization can do it alone, and United Way is kind of the convener and the one that the orchestra leader and pulling people together and rowing in the same direction and that's why this is important, because this is all about community," said Mary Kay Wolf, Great Rivers United Way executive director.

This year's community campaign will close January 31st of 2020.

Donations can be made on the Great Rivers United Way's website.

