Great River Shakespeare Festival underway in Winona
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The 16th season of a local festival started Tuesday evening in Winona.
The Great River Shakespeare Festival begins with a performance of Macbeth.
That is one of five plays that will be performed at the festival for the 2019 season.
Most performances take place on the Winona State University campus.
New this year, some performances will move to venues in La Crosse and Rochester.
The hope is to bring people together to enjoy shared experiences.
"When you come into the theater, you sit there together and you have an experience together. So you experience what it is to be a human being and we discover that 95 percent of what makes us human, we share that together and that brings us together as a community," said Doug Scholz-Carlson, artistic director, Great River Shakespeare Festival.
Performances continue through August 4th.
