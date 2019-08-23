Great River Folk Fest brings music to area kids

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Great River Folk Fest is giving Boys and Girls Club members in La Crosse a big show to the end the summer.

La Crosse musician Andy Hughes, along with Minneapolis artist Heatbox performed Friday at Logan Middle School.

About 100 kids, as well as community members attended the performances of guitar and beatboxing.

While the musicians play a range of music, they share common roots.

"Folk music really is about people's music and beat boxing is people's music and it's kind of a throw back to the old hambone, that was body percussion," said Dave Schipper, Great River Folk Fest chair.

The Great River Folk Fest runs through Sunday.

