Great Dakota Gathering connects Winona community with traditions of indigenous people
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The 16th Annual Great Dakota Gathering and powwow was held this weekend at Unity Park.
A Grand Entry for the Wacipi, which means "dance", has held Saturday.
Sunday's events included a sunrise ceremony around the fire, a spiritual circle and a Jingle Dress Dance.
This year's theme was "Celebrating Winona", which means "first daughter".
Winona LaDuke, an Anishinaabe woman and the executive director for Honor the Earth, led a blessing song for other Winona's.
"We had gathered women named Winona who are firstborn daughters from tribes all across the country, and some non-native women that are named Winona, and we have celebrated our name in this town and had events to honor the spirit of the original Winona," said LaDuke.
Brian Mueller, president of the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance, said a lot of the culture and connections to the land were lost when the indigenous tribes were forced to leave their home.
"The gathering in one way is a small way to invite them back to their home, to where they belong, to where they lived for such a long time," Mueller.
A grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council helps make the Great Dakota Gathering possible.
