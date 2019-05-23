Grants may be helping reduce opioid abuse in La Crosse County

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A pair of grants are helping the Alliance to HEAL combat addiction in our community.

The impact of those grants was reviewed at a meeting in Onalaska Thursday.

One grant helps to draw awareness to opioid addiction and alternatives to opioids in our community.

The other grant reviews overdose deaths.

While addiction continues to be a problem, the efforts may be making an impact.

"There is change happening and I think we are moving in the right direction. A lot of the themes or issues or interventions that we see are needed in our community by looking at these past overdose deaths, are things that are starting to take place in our community and I'm hopeful we'll see some change in the near future," said Rebecca Lakowske, Health Educator with the La Crosse County Health Department.

The grants from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Department of Health Services totaled more than $50,000.



