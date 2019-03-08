Grant to help Prarie du Chien get new downtown hotel
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - A new downtown hotel is coming to Prairie du Chien, thanks in part to a grant.
Officials from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation joined leaders from southwest Wisconsin Thursday afternoon to announce the $250,000 grant.
The 57 room Waterfront Hotel will create 12 new jobs when completed.
The new building will be on the riverfront, along Main Street.
City leaders are excited for what the new hotel will mean for the community.
"We have different events going on year round, and this will fit in perfectly with things we have going on. Our Saint Feriole island is just to our west here, this is the gateway to it and it will be a beautiful edition," said Prarie du Chien mayor Dave Hemmer.
The hotel is expected to be completed by August.
