Grant supports domestic abuse organization in Monroe County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Domestic abuse survivors in Monroe County are getting a boost thanks to a donation.

$2,000 was donated by Great Rivers United Way to Brighter Tomorrows in Sparta.

The organization works to reduce domestic violence and sexual assault with in Monroe County.

Friday, the organization showed off the items they bought with the grant money.

The money comes from the Great Rivers United Way's Venture Grant program.

The little things the grant can provide can make a big difference.

"The things that we take for granted every day, these people can't. So maybe they have kids, and they need diapers, or maybe they have kids, and they need laundry soap or toilet paper for their house, I mean just the littlest things like toothpaste and deodorant," said Jan Bruder, Brighter Tomorrows Project Director.

More than $1 million of Venture grants have been distributed by Great Rivers United Way since 1987.



