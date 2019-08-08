Grant program available to help businesses in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new grant program focused on helping new businesses in our area is now available.

The Ignite and Accelerate Grant Program was announced Thursday morning.

It provides new and existing businesses the opportunity to apply for funds to help support start-up capital, marketing, or meaningful expansions.

The program is a joint effort of Couleecap, Downtown Mainstreet Inc., La Crosse County, and the Launch La Crosse Group.

The assistance is increasingly needed as the economy changes.

"The committment to leasing real estate for the long term is difficult when you don't really know whether or not your model is going to work," said Aaron Reimler, CouleeCap Business and Income Developer, CouleeCap.

The 2019 Pop Up Shop Program was also announced Thursday.

The program is made possible by support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the City of La Crosse.

In 2018, 10 retailers were given the opportunity to test the downtown retail market in the Pearl Street Pop Up Co-Op Shop in downtown La Crosse.



