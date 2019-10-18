Grant helps Veteran Mentor program in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An $1,858 grant will help a veteran mentor program in our area.
The Great Rivers United Way recently awarded money to the La Crosse Area Veteran Mentor Program through a venture grant.
The money allowed the organization to purchase guides to help mentors change the behaviors of veterans that are referred to the program through the criminal justice system.
300 veterans are arrested in La Crosse County each year.
"We found with the veterans treatment court was that there was individuals that had suffered trauma or whatever it may be in their time of service that resulted in them getting involved in the criminal justice system," said Dustin Schultz, La Crosse Area Veteran Mentor Program executive director.
The grant also allowed the program to purchase a tablet to do work in jails.
