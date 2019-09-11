Grant helps child sexual abuse prevention training in La Crosse, Trempealeau counties
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A venture grant from Great Rivers United Way was given this morning to New Horizons Shelter in La Crosse.
The $4,360 grant will allow New Horizons to host eight child sexual abuse prevention training sessions in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties.
Grant money will go towards facility rental and meals for the 400 attendees expected for the training.
"Sexual abuse is such a traumatic experience and the more that we can prevent it, the better," said Liz Evans, Great Rivers United Way, community impact director.
The program is also funded by a 'Victims of Crime Act' grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The program interested in attending the training sessions on the New Horizons website.
