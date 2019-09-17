Grand Crossing Trail closed until Thursday
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Part of the Grand Crossing Trail in the La Crosse River Marsh will not be open Tuesday-Thursday (Sep. 17 – Sep. 19) this week.
The trail will be closed north of the bridge to River Valley Drive for repairs.
