Grand Crossing Trail closed until Thursday

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:30 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:30 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Part of the Grand Crossing Trail in the La Crosse River Marsh will not be open Tuesday-Thursday (Sep. 17 – Sep. 19) this week.

The trail will be closed north of the bridge to River Valley Drive for repairs.

 

