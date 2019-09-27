Governor Tony Evers visits Oktoberfest for Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers got in on the Oktoberfest celebrations, attending Craft Beer Night on Thursday.

As a part of Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day, Governor Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and other state leaders visited eight different Wisconsin cities throughout Thursday.

While in La Crosse, they met with Oktoberfest royalty and spoke about German immigrants bringing a heritage of beer-making to Wisconsin.

Evers says Craft Brewery Day is a day to celebrate Wisconsin craft breweries for their contribution to the state's economy.

"They're (breweries) buying stuff from local farms, they're also buying labels, bottles, and everything else is pretty much all purchased within Wisconsin. So, it's a huge industry for us and a real important one," said, Gov. Evers. "You know, it kind of helps us maintain our culture of Wisconsin and things that are important. So, I'm very glad to be here."

According to the Brewers Association, Wisconsin had 160 craft breweries in 2017, generating $2.25 billion in total economic impact.

