Governor Evers honored by UW-La Crosse Student Association

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin's Governor is being honored for his efforts with education.

The UW-La Crosse Student Association awarded the Higher Education Advocate Award to Governor Tony Evers Tuesday morning.

The award highlights someone that promotes students to be a part of the community and an advocate for students and higher education in Wisconsin.

The student association president says Evers impressed students during his last visit to campus.

"At the board of regents meeting that was held here at UWL back in December, he actually had lunch with us at a table of purely students and that's not something you see every day," said Ben O’Connell, UW-La Crosse Student Association President.

This the 9th time the award has been handed out.



