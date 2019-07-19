Governor Evers declares State of Emergency for Madison, Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Gov. Tony Evers today declared a State of Emergency for the City of Madison and Dane County following two fires this morning at electric substations in the downtown metropolitan area of Madison.

The declaration is to provide state support during the large power outage that is exacerbated by the extreme heat wave affecting the area.

"We are grateful that no one has been injured as a result of the explosion and fires this morning, and I want to thank emergency personnel who responded quickly to contain the situation," said Gov. Evers. "With the power outages and the extreme heat, I have directed all state agencies to provide assistance and authorized Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin's adjutant general, to activate the National Guard to assist local authorities if needed. Keeping folks safe remains our top priority as we continue to manage and respond to this situation."



