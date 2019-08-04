Governor Evers asking FEMA to look into effects of severe storms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Governor Tony Evers announced that he is requesting a Preliminary Damage Assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storms that hit Wisconsin between July 18th and 20th. The request is the first step in determining if Wisconsin will seek federal disaster assistance.

Teams from FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management will look at public infrastructure damage in 17 counties, including La Crosse county, and two tribal reservations.

The governor's office says the storms led to at least 17 tornadoes and straight-line winds, which caused an estimated $14 million in damage to public infrastructure in the state.

