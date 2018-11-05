Gov. Walker campaigns in La Crosse ahead of election day
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is in his final push ahead of Election day.
Walker, along with Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, stopped at Dakota Supply Group Monday morning in La Crosse.
The two term incumbent Republican is facing Democrat Tony Evers.
Governor Walker used the visit as another chance to connect with voters.
"We've got a plan to keep Wisconsin working, for generations to come and that's really our closing argument, we've turned this state around, we can't afford to turn back now," said Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.
In the most recent Marquette University Law School Poll, Walker and Evers were tied with 47 percent support.
