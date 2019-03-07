Gov. Tony Evers' proposed public defender raise could save tax dollars in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Public defenders in Wisconsin continue to be the lowest paid in the nation and it's affecting taxpayers across the state. Gov. Tony Evers plans on raising the public defender rate from $40 per hour to $70 dollars per hour.

"The U.S. Constitution guarantees every individual charged with a crime the right to an attorney," said La Crosse Circuit Judge Scott Horne.

When a person is charged with a crime and they can't afford an attorney a public defender is appointed to them by the courts. Horne said when multiple people are charged with a crime it creates a conflict for local public defenders.

It means one attorney can't represent two different parties in a case because of a conflict of interest.

"They then have to appoint counsel outside the public defenders office," Horne said.

The state will reimburse a private bar attorney at the public defender rate of $40 per hour, but that rate is not enough to cover the overhead costs of running a law practice.

That forces people who have been charged with a crime to wait for a public defender to become available.

"It's not unusual for cases to languish for 90 days or more before even the first step of preliminary hearing can be conducted," Horne said.

La Crosse County officials say it costs taxpayers about $100 per day for each individual sitting in jail.

"The county is spending $9,000 (per person, if they are there for 90 days) just to put a case on hold."

Evers' budget proposal plans on raising the $40 rate to $70 so more private bar attorneys take these cases.

Wisconsin public defender Kelli Thompson said in a news release in part, "A higher rate of compensation will help to ensure that the constitutionally guaranteed right to counsel is being fulfilled. Raising the rate to $70 per hour will have a significant impact."

Horne said private attorneys take these cases at a much lower rate than a private client. Typically private practices charge anywhere from $180-$250 per hour.

"I think largely because they have a sense that they have a professional obligation to the community and the legal system to accept a lower rate, but they are not willing to do it at a loss."

Evers' budget plan also includes creating about 20 new assistant district attorneys to help move more cases through the court system.



