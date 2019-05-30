Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Jackson County Coroner
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Governor Tony Evers is seeking applicants for appointment as coroner in Jackson County.
The vacancy comes following the resignation of Karla Wood, effective June 30, 2019. The new coroner will complete a term through January 2, 2023.
Interested applicants may apply online here. (In the center of the page, click "Apply" and then scroll to the bottom of the page and click "Register of Deeds or Coroner").
If the online application is not functioning, please send a cover letter and resume to govappointments@wisconsin.gov.
Applicants should outline in their cover letters what professional and academic experiences qualify them to be a coroner and describe their civic activities and community involvement. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019. Potential applicants with questions about the appointments process may contact Cassi Fenili, Director of Gubernatorial Appointments, at (608) 267-3675.
