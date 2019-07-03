Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of state employee who died at Volk Field

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs employee Nicholas Janz.

Janz, 40, of Warrens and a facility maintenance specialist at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, died Monday while performing his duties at the base.

Janz was replacing light bulbs on a runway when he touched a "live electrical source."

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

"Nicholas Janz was a diligent and dedicated Department of Military Affairs employee but also a devoted husband and father, loving son and brother, and a loyal friend to many," said Gov. Evers. "The people of Wisconsin, his family and community will remember his legacy."

The order is effective beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset on the day of interment.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.