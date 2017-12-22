Gordy's Market issues apology letter

Gordy's Market

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - Gordy's Market posted an apology letter on their Facebook Page Friday morning.

In the letter address to their valued customers, the company said their passion for growth and expansion contributed to them getting away from their core values.

"While we are becoming a smaller organization, we are making that decision for one reason and one reason only...to be a better grocery store for you. We want to be more connected, more responsive, and more focused on providing solutions to you and your family. This is the very recipe that we started with in 1966 and made us such a trusted partner for many years." the letter said.

Gordy's management team is asking customers to join them on this journey, that earning customer's trust is their primary mission and they also welcome any feedback.